Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix: Know everything about these teams and their link to India

Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar has been chosen for the Formula-E racing event, which has been organised by the FIA in collaboration with the Telangana government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix: Know everything about these teams and their link to India
Formula-E (IANS)

Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix: India will make history as the first country to hold a Formula E race. Eleven international teams will compete in Hyderabad in electric car races. Reports indicate that the city will keep playing host to the event for the foreseeable future. The ABB FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) runs a single-seater electric vehicle racing series called Formula E. 

The racing event will be held on February 11, 2023, and the FIA has partnered with the government of Telangana to make it happen. The racetrack is located in Hyderabad, Telangana, not far from Hussain Sagar, and it is said that the site can hold up to 20,000 people. The highly anticipated Greenko Hyderabad e-Prix is almost approaching, so let's have a peek at the preparations of a few of the competing teams.

Mahindra Racing
Mahindra Racing is India's only representative in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and a founding member of the first-ever all-electric street racing series. Presently, there is a ninth season of the Formula E Championship.

After eight years of racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Mahindra Racing debuted their Gen3 Formula E race vehicle. In addition to becoming the first Formula E team to gain the FIA Environmental Accreditation Three-Star grade in February 2021, they also achieved the distinction of being the first team to be recognised as having a Net Zero Carbon footprint.

One of the seasoned and talented drivers on the Mahindra Racing squad is Lucas Di Grassi, who won the Macau Grand Prix in 2005 and placed on the podium three times overall in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Winner of a Formula E race and a seasoned veteran of the single-seater racing scene, Oliver Rowland rounds out the team's roster. 

The British driver, age 29 at the time of his joining Mahindra Racing, will compete in the eighth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. In addition, young Indian racer Jehan Daruvala, who was one of three 2011 winners of the Force India F1 team's "One in a Billion hunt," has just joined the squad as a reserve driver.

Also, READ: Formula E: All you need to know about the motorsport before first race in India

Jaguar TCS Racing team
In a way, it's a homecoming for the Jaguar TCS Racing team, who travelled all the way to India to participate in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's Hyderabad E Prix at the Hussain Sagar.

 In November 2021, Tata Consultancy Services became the title sponsor and technology partner of British racing team Jaguar Racing for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. They will be participating in the upcoming ninth session of the Formula e race in Hyderabad. To recognise their joint efforts to promote automotive industry innovation and sustainability, TCS and Jaguar have named their squad Jaguar TCS Racing.

At Adibatla on Wednesday, Jaguar TCS team principal James Barclay and driver Mitch Evans showed off their Jaguar I-Type 6 electric race vehicle.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of bitter gourd: From diabetes management to improved digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.