Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix: Know everything about these teams and their link to India

Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix: India will make history as the first country to hold a Formula E race. Eleven international teams will compete in Hyderabad in electric car races. Reports indicate that the city will keep playing host to the event for the foreseeable future. The ABB FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) runs a single-seater electric vehicle racing series called Formula E.

The racing event will be held on February 11, 2023, and the FIA has partnered with the government of Telangana to make it happen. The racetrack is located in Hyderabad, Telangana, not far from Hussain Sagar, and it is said that the site can hold up to 20,000 people. The highly anticipated Greenko Hyderabad e-Prix is almost approaching, so let's have a peek at the preparations of a few of the competing teams.

Mahindra Racing

Mahindra Racing is India's only representative in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and a founding member of the first-ever all-electric street racing series. Presently, there is a ninth season of the Formula E Championship.

After eight years of racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Mahindra Racing debuted their Gen3 Formula E race vehicle. In addition to becoming the first Formula E team to gain the FIA Environmental Accreditation Three-Star grade in February 2021, they also achieved the distinction of being the first team to be recognised as having a Net Zero Carbon footprint.

One of the seasoned and talented drivers on the Mahindra Racing squad is Lucas Di Grassi, who won the Macau Grand Prix in 2005 and placed on the podium three times overall in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Winner of a Formula E race and a seasoned veteran of the single-seater racing scene, Oliver Rowland rounds out the team's roster.

The British driver, age 29 at the time of his joining Mahindra Racing, will compete in the eighth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. In addition, young Indian racer Jehan Daruvala, who was one of three 2011 winners of the Force India F1 team's "One in a Billion hunt," has just joined the squad as a reserve driver.

Jaguar TCS Racing team

In a way, it's a homecoming for the Jaguar TCS Racing team, who travelled all the way to India to participate in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's Hyderabad E Prix at the Hussain Sagar.

In November 2021, Tata Consultancy Services became the title sponsor and technology partner of British racing team Jaguar Racing for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. They will be participating in the upcoming ninth session of the Formula e race in Hyderabad. To recognise their joint efforts to promote automotive industry innovation and sustainability, TCS and Jaguar have named their squad Jaguar TCS Racing.

At Adibatla on Wednesday, Jaguar TCS team principal James Barclay and driver Mitch Evans showed off their Jaguar I-Type 6 electric race vehicle.