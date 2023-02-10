Formula E: All you need to know about the motorsport before first race in India

Photo: Twitter

You all must have heard of Formula 1 car racing but what is Formula E? So like Formula 1, Formula E is also a racing championship but there are disparities between the two. The main difference is the cars that are used in the championship. Formula E uses Electric Cars powered by 250 KW which can be increased to 350 Kw in the Gen 3 cars and with regeneration it can even reach up to 600 kw. The Championship promotes sustainability and a greener world, however the hybrid- turbo charged engine in Formula 1 cars is known for its performance.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race will take place in Hyderabad. This is the first time India is ever hosting a Formula E championship. Racetrack goes alongside Hussain Sagar Lake with a track length of 2.8-km with 18 turns. Cars can go up to the speed of 280 kph but due to twisted tracks any driver barely reaches the top speed.

The venue has a seating capacity of around 20,000 spectators but there are four categories for the tickets. The grandstand is priced lowest at 1000 rupees, then comes Charged Grandstand priced at Rs 4,000 per head, but both tickets are no more up for grabs. However, you can buy the tickets for Premium Grandstand and Ace Grandstand costing 7,000 and 10,500 respectively. There is also a super premium stand called Ace Lounge package for Rs 1.25 lakh. Hyderabad will hold the fourth round of the season with Mexico being the season opener. Saudi Arabia hosted two rounds in January.

Formula E cars have advanced over the years with Manufacturers like Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan and Mahindra being an experienced competitor. McLaren and Mesarati will also be seen in action in the eighth season of the championship on saturday 11th february. BMW and Mercedes are no longer part of formula E.

There will also be various activities like exhibitions from manufacturers like Mahindra and Formula E. Alberto Longo co-Founder of Formula E, sees India as a potentially huge market and said “It took us too long to get to India. We will be here until they want us,”