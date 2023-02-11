Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Formula E 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix: Livestream timings on OTT platform, when and where to watch online

The Formula E is set to be held in India for the very first time, with Hyderabad all set to host the E-Prix race, with Round 4 of the 2022/23 season today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Formula E 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix: Livestream timings on OTT platform, when and where to watch online
Formula E 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix: Livestream timings on OTT platform, when and where to watch online

Scripting history in the country, the Formula E race is headed to India for the first time ever, with the E-Prix set to be hosted by Hyderabad for Round 4 of the 2022-23 season. The Round 4 of the 2022-2023 season is set to be held on India’s first circuit built around the shore of the Hussain Sagar lake and by the NTR Gardens.

ABB FIA Formula E Championship comes to India for the first time with the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, making this the first time that the elite electric motor racing event is being held in India. It must be noted that the Formula E race is set to take place on Saturday, February 11.

Indian Formula E fans will have the home team Mahindra Racing to cheer for, while several legends such as Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi, and teammate Oliver Rowland are expected to draw out a large crowd from the motorsport enthusiasts in Hyderabad.

The 2.83km track set up in the heart of the city showcases the best of what Hyderabad has to offer. The cars will vroom around the Hussain Sagar Lake, NTR Gardens, NTR Park, and Prasads' Imax, covering the necklace road.

Formula E 2023 in Hyderabad: When and where to watch

While the practice rounds for the Formula E racing in Hyderabad are set to be conducted in the morning of February 11, the actual race will be conducted on the same day in the evening.

  • Free Practice 2 - 8:05 AM to 8:55 AM (IST)
  • Qualifying – 10:40 AM to 11:55 AM (IST)
  • Race - 3:03 PM to 4:30 PM (IST)

Formula E racing fans will be able to watch the race on Saturday through the live coverage being televised by Star Sports Select 2. Meanwhile, OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the race, as well as all the Formula E events over the weekend.

Formula E is an electric equivalent of the widely followed Formula 1 which was staged in India from 2011 to 2013. However, other than the ‘Formula' prefix, there is no similarity between the two FIA world championship status events.

READ | Formula E: All you need to know about the motorsport before first race in India

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.