Formula E 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix: Livestream timings on OTT platform, when and where to watch online

Scripting history in the country, the Formula E race is headed to India for the first time ever, with the E-Prix set to be hosted by Hyderabad for Round 4 of the 2022-23 season. The Round 4 of the 2022-2023 season is set to be held on India’s first circuit built around the shore of the Hussain Sagar lake and by the NTR Gardens.

ABB FIA Formula E Championship comes to India for the first time with the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, making this the first time that the elite electric motor racing event is being held in India. It must be noted that the Formula E race is set to take place on Saturday, February 11.

Indian Formula E fans will have the home team Mahindra Racing to cheer for, while several legends such as Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi, and teammate Oliver Rowland are expected to draw out a large crowd from the motorsport enthusiasts in Hyderabad.

The 2.83km track set up in the heart of the city showcases the best of what Hyderabad has to offer. The cars will vroom around the Hussain Sagar Lake, NTR Gardens, NTR Park, and Prasads' Imax, covering the necklace road.

Formula E 2023 in Hyderabad: When and where to watch

While the practice rounds for the Formula E racing in Hyderabad are set to be conducted in the morning of February 11, the actual race will be conducted on the same day in the evening.

Free Practice 2 - 8:05 AM to 8:55 AM (IST)

Qualifying – 10:40 AM to 11:55 AM (IST)

Race - 3:03 PM to 4:30 PM (IST)

Formula E racing fans will be able to watch the race on Saturday through the live coverage being televised by Star Sports Select 2. Meanwhile, OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the race, as well as all the Formula E events over the weekend.

Formula E is an electric equivalent of the widely followed Formula 1 which was staged in India from 2011 to 2013. However, other than the ‘Formula' prefix, there is no similarity between the two FIA world championship status events.

