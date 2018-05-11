Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

Sports

Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas fastest as Mercedes lead Spanish GP practice

Lewis Hamilton leads Sebastian Vettel, also a four-times world champion, by four points after four races but owes his advantage to a healthy slice of luck.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 07:46 PM IST

Mercedes, with Valtteri Bottas again quicker than world champion Lewis Hamilton, led the way in the first Spanish Grand Prix practice on Friday with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel the best of the rest.

Bottas put down an impressive marker with a best lap of one minute 18.148 seconds on the soft tyres, 0.849 faster than his team mate who won from pole last year. Vettel, who will be chasing his fourth successive pole position on Saturday, was on the quicker supersofts but 0.950 slower than the Finn around a sunny but windy Circuit de Catalunya.

Hamilton leads the German, also a four-times world champion, by four points after four races but owes his advantage to a healthy slice of luck.

"At the moment I am punching below my weight, and that is not sufficient to win a world championship," the Briton, a four times champion, told reporters on Thursday. "I have zero comfortability... I'll take it for now but in the long term l can't continue to rely on it."

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fourth fastest but Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo crashed in his first track session since the two drivers collided in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 12 days ago. The virtual safety car was deployed briefly, with Ricciardo's car running across the gravel and into the barriers, with several others also spinning. The Australian was classified seventh.

"Thankfully the damage is pretty light," team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports television. "It was the old front wing so he's a lucky boy."

Home hero Fernando Alonso started the weekend a morale-boosting sixth, behind Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, with his McLaren displaying a heavily-revised three-pronged nose -- one of several conspicuous upgrades around the pit lane.

Ferrari caught the eye with wing mirrors mounted on the halo head protection device. Williams had another trying session as Polish reserve Robert Kubica took part in a race weekend for the first time since 2010, three months before he suffered serious injuries in a rally crash.

The former race winner was 19th, in 1:21.510, and faster than teenage Canadian team mate Lance Stroll in last place on the timesheets with a best of 1:22.756 after his car went off into the gravel. Kubica's car had a newer floor than Stroll's, however.

"Unbelievable how bad the balance is," Stroll complained over the radio. Kubica was replacing Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin, who returns for second practice and the race but has a three-place grid penalty. "It's a good feeling, for sure, being a part of a race weekend after seven and a half years," said the Pole.

