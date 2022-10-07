Former WWE wrestler and 'Tough Enough' winner Sara Lee dies aged 30

Headlines

Have written to leaders of Opposition in both Houses for discussion on Manipur: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Here are 10 Kargil War heroes Indians should know about

Meet 'comedy king' who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Here are 10 Kargil War heroes Indians should know about

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled in aboard

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Former WWE wrestler and 'Tough Enough' winner Sara Lee dies aged 30

Sara Lee appeared on WWE between 2015 and 2016.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

Sara Lee, a former WWE wrestler and 2015 'Tough Enough' winner, died at the age of 30. Lee competed in the WWE between 2015 and 2016, and was the winner of the promotion's reality show 'Tough Enough' seven years ago.

Her tragic passing was confirmed by her mother, who released an emotional statement on social media. The announcement read: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus.

"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

WWE itself confirmed the news on Friday morning too, also taking to social media to pay tribute and send their 'heartfelt condolences' to Lee's family, friends and fans. The wrestling promotion wrote: "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee.

"As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

The wrestler was married to fellow WWE superstar Westin Blake (real name Cory Weston), with whom she has three children. In the aftermath of her death, tributes to Lee have flooded in, notably from fellow combatant Chelsea Green.

Taking to Twitter, an emotional Green posted a whole host of photos of the pair, whilst writing, "No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree."

In January 2016, Sara Lee made her NXT debut with a heel promo at a live show. She went on to showcase her wrestling mettle clashing against a number of high-profile wrestlers, including the likes of Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose.

Sara Lee was released from her contract after nine months. Despite her brief stint in the pro wrestling scene, Lee won hearts with her spirited performances and her amiable aura.

