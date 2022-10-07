Former WWE wrestler and 'Tough Enough' winner Sara Lee dies aged 30

Sara Lee appeared on WWE between 2015 and 2016.

Sara Lee, a former WWE wrestler and 2015 'Tough Enough' winner, died at the age of 30. Lee competed in the WWE between 2015 and 2016, and was the winner of the promotion's reality show 'Tough Enough' seven years ago.

Her tragic passing was confirmed by her mother, who released an emotional statement on social media. The announcement read: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus.

"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

WWE itself confirmed the news on Friday morning too, also taking to social media to pay tribute and send their 'heartfelt condolences' to Lee's family, friends and fans. The wrestling promotion wrote: "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee.

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

"As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

The wrestler was married to fellow WWE superstar Westin Blake (real name Cory Weston), with whom she has three children. In the aftermath of her death, tributes to Lee have flooded in, notably from fellow combatant Chelsea Green.

Taking to Twitter, an emotional Green posted a whole host of photos of the pair, whilst writing, "No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree."

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly.

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her - laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

In January 2016, Sara Lee made her NXT debut with a heel promo at a live show. She went on to showcase her wrestling mettle clashing against a number of high-profile wrestlers, including the likes of Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose.

Sara Lee was released from her contract after nine months. Despite her brief stint in the pro wrestling scene, Lee won hearts with her spirited performances and her amiable aura.

READ| Sourav Ganguly not to be a part of BCCI anymore, Roger Binny likely to replace him as next Indian board chief