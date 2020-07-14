Former WWE Superstar Rusev tested COVID-19 positive

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) megastar Miroslav Barnyashev aka Rusev has announced that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

'Miro', who was previously popularly known by the name of Rusev, was released by WWE earlier this year.

The pro wrestler announced the news of him being tested positive with the COVID-19 virus over on his Twitch channel, MIROtwch.

Just a few days back, Lana -- Miro's wife and a WWE superstar -- had announced that both her parents have been tested positive for coronavirus as well.

She said that her mother, who is an asthma-patient, was shifted to ICU as she required oxygen.

During his time in the WWE, Rusev held the WWE United States Champion which led to him facing John Cena at WrestleMania 32 as well.

He was a fan favorite too amongst wrestling fans as well because of his in-ring antics.

He also became one of the top merchandise sellers for WWE during the 'Rusev Day' gimmick, which was extremely over with the audience as he became widely popular during the peak of his popularity.