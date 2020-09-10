Former WWE Diva Tori is now a famous Yogini

In the middle of the 90s and the start of the 21st century, there was one WWE Diva who made an impression as Kane’s girlfriend. The Big Red Machine, at that time a social outcast, was smitten by her. This individual was also involved in the first-ever Women’s Hardcore match in 1999. Later on, she was part of the DX stable that symbolised the peak entertainment of the Attitude Era in the WWE. After betraying Kane, she became the girlfriend of X-Pac. Tori, known as, Terri Poch, had a good run in the company from 1999 to 2005.

After quitting the industry 15 years ago, Tori is now a Yogini. She currently has a yoga studio in Portland, Oregon and she also specializes in the art of alternative healing. She is not the first WWE wrestler to practice Yoga. Diamond Dallas Page, known as DDP, practices his own yoga therapy called DDP Yoga.

Modest beginnings

In 1998, Poch was hired by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). She debuted on the December 28 episode of Raw entering the ring before a match to hand Sable a yellow rose. She continued in becoming an obsessed fan over the next few weeks, constantly at ringside during Sable's matches. At the Royal Rumble, she helped Sable defeat Luna Vachon in a strap match. She later introduced herself as Tori and tried to gain the respect of Sable, who continually degraded and humiliated her. As a result, Tori challenged Sable to a match for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania XV, which Sable won following interference from her bodyguard, Nicole Bass.

Tori feuded with Jacqueline in April and May 1999 and then began pursuing Ivory's Women's Championship in July. After Ivory defeated Tori at SummerSlam, their feud became more and more heated, leading to the first ever WWF women's Hardcore match on the September 6, 1999 edition of Raw. Ivory retained her title once more in a match which involved Tori having a mirror smashed over her head and being burnt with an iron.