Former WWE Champion Sid Eudy, aka 'Sycho Sid,' dies at 63 after tragic...

Sid was a major figure in the wrestling world during the 1990s, known for his towering six-foot-nine stature

WWE legend 'Sycho Sid,' real name Sid Eudy, has passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with cancer. His son, Gunnar Eudy, confirmed the news on Facebook, sharing that his father was a man of strength, kindness, and love who will be deeply missed.

Sid was a major figure in the wrestling world during the 1990s, known for his towering six-foot-nine stature. He held the WWF Championship twice and had memorable matches against legends like Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Hulk Hogan. He also found success in WCW, where he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship once.

Fans and fellow wrestlers have taken to social media to pay tribute to Sid.

Former wrestler Marc Merro also shared his sorrow, recalling how Sid was one of the first wrestlers he faced when trying out for WCW. Merro praised Sid as a great guy and sent his condolences to Sid’s family, friends, and fans.

The WWE’s official website noted that, had it not been for a serious leg injury in 2001, Sid’s accomplishments might have ranked among the greatest in WWE history.

A memorial service for Sid Eudy will be announced soon as his family and fans mourn the loss of a true wrestling icon.