Former WWE champion CM Punk debuts at AEW Rampage, returns to wrestling after 7 years

Former WWE champion CM Punk returned to professional wrestling after a long gap of seven years as he kicked off AEW Rampage on Saturday. Punk, the five-time WWE champion had left the company after creative differences with Chairman Vince McMohan following the Royal Rumble 2014.

Punk received massive applause and cheers from a huge crowd gathered at Chicago's United Center for The First Dance as he walked out to the theme song 'Cult of Personality' by Living Colour.

“I heard (the chants) for seven years. I heard you. There is a lot to cover. The good news is I have got time. Wednesday’s and Friday’s. I have got the time and I ain’t going anywhere,” CM Punk said after entering the ring.

“I’m back because there’s a couple of scores to settle in that locker room,” the 42-year old added.

Punk went around the ring and hugged the members of the crowd roaring at top of their voices and expressed his gratitude by offering them ice-cream bars, and ensured them that he is here to stay and it wasn't just for a one-off fight.

Punk's entry, amid speculations and rumours, gave a sigh of relief to the fans and the AEW owner Tony Khan, who had promised the 15000 fans that their faith in the company will be repaid.

Punk then challenged Darby Allin for a match on September 25 on a pay-per-view basis in Chicago.