SPORTS

Former West Indies World Cup winner Bernard Julien passes away at 75

Julien was one of the quiet legends of the 1975 World Cup, a tournament that 50 years ago brought joy to his country like no other as the West Indies lifted the first men's world title in the history of the game.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 01:28 PM IST

Former West Indies World Cup winner Bernard Julien passes away at 75
Former West Indies World Cup-winning player Bernard Julien died at the age of 75 on Saturday in Valsayn in Trinidad and Tobago. During his cricketing career, he featured in 24 Tests and 12 ODIs for his national team, according to Cricket Board of the West Indies.

The demise of Bernard Julien on Saturday invited reflection on both the brilliance of his cricketing life and the complex times through which he lived. His career reminded that the story of West Indies cricket is not only about triumphs on the field but about the choices and circumstances that shaped generations of players and the region itself, according to a press release from Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Julien was one of the quiet legends of the 1975 World Cup, a tournament that 50 years ago brought joy to his country like no other as the West Indies lifted the first men's world title in the history of the game.

His skill and composure were central to that victory. He took 4 for 20 against Sri Lanka, 4 for 27 against New Zealand, and 2 for 38 in the final at Lord's, along with a vital unbeaten 26-run knock that helped seal the championship.

In all, Bernard played 24 Test matches for the West Indies, scoring 866 runs at an average of 30.92 and taking 50 wickets at 37.36. In One Day Internationals, he claimed 18 wickets at 25.72. As a left-arm swing bowler, his delivery was smooth and rhythmic, capable of moving the ball both ways. With the bat, he combined balance and control with understated confidence. He was admired for his calm temperament and thoughtful approach to the game, a player who brought intelligence and integrity to every performance, according to the CWI press release.

His international career came to an end following his participation in the 1982-83 and 1983-84 tours to South Africa, during a period when the world of sport was sharply divided by the moral and political challenges of apartheid. Those decisions reflected the difficult realities of that era and the pressures faced by players as they navigated the competing demands of opportunity, conscience, and circumstance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

