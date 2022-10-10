Search icon
Chris Gayle makes bold prediction about the finalists of T20 World Cup 2022; leaves out India, Pakistan

The T20 World Cup will feature 16 teams, eight of them have already qualified for the Super-12 stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

File Photo

Former West indies batter Chris Gayle made an audacious prediction for the finals of the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which kicks off on October 16 in Australia. Surprisingly, the swashbuckling hitter has chosen the West Indies as one of the finalists in the upcoming showpiece tournament.

Australia is the current T20 World Cup champion, and as the hosts, Aaron Finch and his squad are favourites to retain the championship, hence Gayle has chosen the hosts as his second finalist for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The former batter confessed that the West Indies will struggle in Australia without the services of Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo. He asserted, though, that the West Indies can still be a formidable side in the World Cup.

“I think there could be a final match between West Indies and Australia. It will be very difficult for the West Indies team as the captain of the team is new and there is no Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Bravo in the team,” Chris Gayle told Dainik jagran.

Yes, it is definitely that the players who are included in the West Indies team are talented and can prove to be dangerous for any team. As everyone knows it is just a matter of adapting your strategy in the right way on match day. I hope the team plays well,” he added.

The T20 World Cup will feature 16 teams, eight of them have already qualified for the Super-12 stage. Australia, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, the West Indies, Afghanistan, and South Africa are among the teams.

The top two teams from each Super 12 group will then go to the World Cup knockout stages.

READ| India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gifts signed bat from Virat Kohli to Deputy PM of Australia; See pics

