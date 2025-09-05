Former New Zealand star revokes retirement after 3 years but not for Blackcaps: Know his future plans

Three years after retiring from international cricket, former New Zealand star batter is all set to return to action as he revoked his retirement to represent his second national team.

Former New Zealand star batter Ross Taylor has revoked his retirement after three years and is set to represent Samoa in the upcoming Asia-East Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier, scheduled to be played in Oman. The tournament will commence on October 8. On Friday, Ross took to his Instagram handle to announce the news and called it a 'huge honour' to represent his heritage and signifies more than just a return to the game that he loves.

''Coming out of retirement. It’s official – I’m proud to announce that I’ll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket. This is more than just a return to the game I love — it’s the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family,'' he wrote.

''I’m excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field. Time to get back out there – #685 to the world! CHEEEHOOO!'' he added.

Reason behind Ross Taylor's decision of coming out of retirement

Not many know that the 41-year-old Ross holds a Samoan passport, which he got through his mother's heritage. Since it has been three years of his retirement and stand-out period, Ross is now eligible to represent his second national team. In December 2021, he announced his retirement where he said that he would retire from international cricket after the ODI series against Australia and the Netherlands in early 2022.

For those late to the story, team Samoa will lock horns for the three spots available alongside Papua New Guinea, and Japan, also featuring Oman, Nepal, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, and the UAE.