Former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, trial gets underway

Ryan Giggs

With Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs currently on trial accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, the court on Sunday heard that the footballer headbutted her during an incident and also abused her for three years.

READ: Former South African Rudi Koertzen passes away, Yuvraj Singh-Virender Sehwag react to his demise

During an incident, Kate's sister tried to intervene but Giggs ended up attacking her too. Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told jurors at crown court in Manchester, "Emma tried to pull the defendant off her sister. For her pains the defendant, we say, deliberately elbowed her in the jaw causing her discomfort and shock that he would turn violence on to her as well her sister.” The argument between Giggs and Kate is then said to have moved into the kitchen."

"At that stage, we say, the defendant entirely lost self-control and he deliberately headbutted Kate, thereby causing swelling to her lips and bruising."

"Emma then called the police, who attended the premises." Wright also claimed that Giggs stated that the headbutt incident was an accidental clash of heads.

The 48-year-old, who until recently served as coach of the Wales national team, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a maximum jail term of five years. Giggs is charged with assaulting his former girlfriend, 36-year-old PR executive Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm on November 1, 2020, when police were called to his home in the Manchester area.

READ: Serena Williams to retire from tennis after US Open

The charge specifies that his behavior towards Greville, 36, included the use of "isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse".

Giggs was arrested by police at his home in November 2020 and released on bail.

He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance in April last year.

His trial was due to be heard in January but it was delayed due to a backlog of court cases caused by the Covid pandemic.