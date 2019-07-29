Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra announces retirement

Ex-Manchester United and Juventus left-back Patrice Evra announced his retirement from football on Monday, bringing an end to his trophy-laden 20-year career.

'Uncle Pat' played for the Red Devils between 2006-2014 and won 9 major trophies with the Manchester giants, including 5 English Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Evra also has more than 700 club appearances in his career and earned 81 caps with the Les Blues.

During his time with Italian giants Juve, the 38-year-old also won two Serie A titles.

"My playing career is officially over," Evra said in an interview to Gazzetta dello Sport. "I started training for the UEFA B Coaching License in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A license."In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I'll be ready to lead a team."

The Frenchman posted a video montage of his career highlights on Twitter and Instagram with the caption: "Thank you, goodbye."

After his time with Juve came to an end, Evra then joined French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille but had his contract terminated on mutual consent in 2017 after he kicked a fan before OM's UEFA Europa League match which saw him receiving a ban from playing in any European competitions by UEFA for the rest of the season.

Soon after his ban was lifted, Evra during the 2018 transfer winder, joined Premier League team West Ham United, on a short-term contract.