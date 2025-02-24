Although his fellow commentator laughed it off, the remark fell flat with internet users, who expressed outrage and disapproval.

A former Indian cricketer sparked controversy on social media with a dark-humoured comment about the pitch conditions during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match. Although his fellow commentator laughed it off, the remark fell flat with internet users, who expressed outrage and disapproval.

Ajay Jadeja lands in controversy

It is former cricketer and commentator Ajay Jadeja who is embroiled in controversy for making a sexist remark while analysing the pitch conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He drew an unusual analogy with cricket pitches to wives, suggesting they are unpredictable and must be tolerated over time, sparking widespread backlash for his outdated and tone-deaf analogy.

“Everyone here is married. A pitch report is just like that – you see one thing, but once you start playing, you realise it’s different. As time passes, the pitch keeps changing too."Another commentator responded, “That analogy is spot on."Jadeja then added, “But at the end of the day, no matter how the pitch is, you have to stay with it,” remarked Jadeja, who was with fellow panellists Wasim Akram, Nikhil Chopra, and Waqar Younis.

Social media outrage

Social media reactions to Ajay Jadeja's analogy were mixed, with some users criticizing it as outdated and others making light of it with jokes. While a few commenters found the remark "spot on", the overall response was largely negative, with many users teasing him about his sense of humour and advising him to "stop watching Samay Raina's show". A user poked fun at Jadeja, saying he "needs to hesitate", while another joked that his comment was reminiscent of comedian Samay Raina's dark humour, quipping "Ajay Jadeja be like, who Samay Raina?"

Meanwhile, India secured a thrilling six-wicket victory over Pakistan in their recent ICC Champions Trophy Group A match in Dubai. This win puts India in a strong position, potentially eyeing a semifinal spot.