Former India wicket-keeper joins BCCI as new selector for men's cricket team

As per convention, all five selectors represent different zones and Ratra will represent North Zone in the committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

The BCCI on Tuesday appointed former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra as a selector of the men's cricket team, replacing Salil Ankola in the five-man panel.

After Agarkar was appointed chief selector last year, the selection panel ended up having two selectors from West Zone with Ankola already part of the committee.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Mr Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men's Selection Committee headed by Mr Ajit Agarkar. Mr Ratra will replace Mr Salil Ankola in the Committee," read a BCCI statement.

The development comes ahead of the two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning September 19. Ratra, however, will be on the job from Thursday when the Duleep Trophy begins.

"It is a huge honour and a challenge. I look forward to contributing to Indian cricket," Ratra told PTI shortly after the announcement.

