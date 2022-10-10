Search icon
Former India legend MS Dhoni inaugurates Super Kings Academy in Hosur

The Super Kings Academy in Hosur, which has eight pitches and includes turf for practice is the third of its kind in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

File Photo

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni inaugurated the Super Kings Academy at the MS Dhoni Global School in Hosur on Monday.

MS Dhoni Global School is the first franchise-owned Super Kings Academy in India.

The Super Kings Academy in Hosur, which has eight pitches and includes turf for practice and a turf-wicket ground for matches, is the third of its kind in the country. The Academy already has centres in Chennai and Salem.

“Whenever I go to any school, it’s like a time machine…I straight away go back to the time I spent at my school. I always believe it’s one of the best times you can have. There are studies, games…but the time that you spend at school never comes back. You always have fond memories. You make friends over here that will stay with you for a very long time.

“But what is also important is that school is the period where your character develops…it’s the small characteristics that you want to make them strong…simple things such as…you want to be punctual…you want to be disciplined…you want to respect the elders and teachers…you want to keep learning everyday. Always felt school was the period where once you have a strong character, it stays with you for a very long time and it actually defines you. Make the most of the time that you have right now. Make the most of all the infrastructure that is around you,” Dhoni said.

“We are excited about this new journey. When we launched the Super Kings Academy in two centres during April this year, we wanted to spread our wings to other parts of the state and country as well. Glad that we now have a centre here in Hosur. The presence of our charismatic skipper Dhoni will definitely inspire each and everyone here.

“We have always wanted to give back to the sport and this is a great opportunity for us to share our experience and nurture the future generation of cricketers. We will also be relaunching Junior Super Kings this year. Initiatives like Super Kings Academy and Junior Super Kings will help discover more talents across Tamil Nadu,” CSKCL CEO K.S. Viswanathan said.

