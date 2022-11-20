Search icon
Former India football captain Babu Mani passes away at age of 59

Babu Mani was a two-time Santosh Trophy winner with Bengal, winning the trophy in 1986 and 1988.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:03 PM IST

Former India football captain Babu Mani passes away at age of 59
Babu Mani (File Photo)

On Sunday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) mourned the death of former India captain Babu Mani, saying his feats would continue to inspire young footballers in the country.

Babu Mani breathed his last on Saturday. He was 59.

Babu Mani, regarded as one of the most talented forwards of his generation, made his international debut against Argentina in the 1984 Nehru Cup in Kolkata.

He went on to play 55 international matches for India, and was a member of the first Indian squad to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in 1984. He went on to compete in the tournament proper in Singapore.

While the 1984 Asian Cup was the pinnacle of Babu Mani's international career, he is also a two-time SAF Games gold medalist (1985 and 1987).

Babu Mani's death was mourned by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

"I am extremely sad to hear that Babu Mani, who was one of India's best footballers of his time, is no more. We will always remember him through his contribution to Indian Football. My thoughts go out to his family in this difficult hour," Chaubey said.

AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said, "Mr. Babu Mani will always be remembered through his exploits on the football pitch. He was an exceptional footballer, and had inspired many youngsters. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

On the domestic front, Babu Mani was a two-time Santosh Trophy winner with Bengal, winning the trophy in 1986 and 1988.

He also played for and won significant trophies for Kolkata's top three clubs, Mohammedan Sporting (Federation Cup 1983), Mohun Bagan (CFL 1984, 1986, 1992, IFA Shield 1987, Durand Cup 1984, 1985, 1986, Rovers Cup 1985, 1992, Federation Cup 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993), and East Bengal (CFL 1991, IFA Shield 1990, 1991, Durand Cup 1990, 1991, Rovers Cup 1990).

(With inputs from PTI)

