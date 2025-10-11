Former India coach roots for Yashasvi Jaiswal, wants him to score a triple hundred on Day 2 of 2nd Test vs WI

Former head coach and legendary spinner Anil Kumble believes flamboyant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is in the best spot to wallop his first triple hundred in the Test format for India during the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Jaiswal stole the spotlight on the opening day after batting for the entirety of the day and returned unbeaten on 173(253), laced with a staggering 22 fours. After India opted to bat, Jaiswal adopted a cautious approach to negate the threat posed by the movement from the West Indies quicks.

In the second session, he accelerated through gears and brought up his fifty in 82 deliveries. He added his subsequent 50 runs in just 63 deliveries to bring up his seventh Test ton. In the final session of the opening day, Jaiswal went past 150 and looked well poised to add a third double ton in Tests as the game progresses on Day 2.

"Jaiswal is just getting better and better day by day. We've spoken about his hunger and his attitude toward building big innings, not just for himself but for the team. Even in the previous game, he got off to a good start but was dismissed early, so he's certainly made up for that here. Throughout his short career, he has shown that he doesn't waste opportunities like these. Once he's in, he makes it count, and that's wonderful to see," Kumble said on JioHotstar.

After missing out on the golden chance to pile up runs across his name in the opening Test in Ahmedabad, Jaiswal made the most of it by notching up his fifth 150-plus score. His tally is the second-highest for a Test player before turning 24. His remarkable exploits are only bettered by Australia legend Don Bradman, who racked up eight 150-plus scores before his 24th birthday.

With Jaiswal still at the crease and the conditions continuing to be a batter's paradise, Kumble has urged Jaiswal not to settle for a double ton but take it a notch further and conclude his innings with a triple century, which would make him just the third Indian to achieve the feat.

"He's still out there, and he can go on to score big runs tomorrow. As Sai Sudharsan mentioned, they certainly want to bat as long as possible. Shubman Gill said at the toss that they want to pile on the runs, and that's exactly what the Indian batters have done on Day 1. Jaiswal now has a great opportunity, not just for a double hundred, but maybe even a triple hundred tomorrow," Kumble concluded.

