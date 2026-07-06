Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter slams Balogun suspension reversal ahead of Belgium showdown

A former FIFA president has questioned the recent overturning of a red card given to a USA player after the intervention of Donald Trump. Here's what happened.

Folarin Balogun was given a red card in the USA's Round of 32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Instagram)

United States star striker Folarin Balogun is currently the top trend in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after his one-match suspension after getting a red card in the previous game was overturned after the intervention of US President Donald Trump. Former FIFA president Joseph Sepp Blatter has now come forward and questioned the decision, saying football must never become a playground for political power.

FIFA recently announced that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. FIFA's Disciplinary Committee also issued a statement and said, ''By operation of Article 27FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one year.''

Sepp Blatter questions FIFA's Balogun suspension reversal

Reacting to the decision, Blatter wrote, ''Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies. If a US President intervenes with the FIFA president and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match, the question is unavoidable. Football must never become a playground for political power.''

Belgium FA protests ruling ahead of Round of 16 showdown

Meanwhile, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) also expressed strong opposition to FIFA's decision to make United States striker Balogun eligible for Monday's Round of 16 clash, describing the ruling as surprising and saying it is exploring all possible avenues to protect its interests.

For those unversed, Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the USA's Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite playing with 10 men, the co-hosts managed to clinch the game comfortably and qualify for the next round.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/