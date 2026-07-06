FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt birthday note for Ranveer Singh: 'Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself'

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt birthday note for Ranveer Singh

Lock Upp 2: Kashmera Shah backs mami Sunita Ahuja after she breaks down on show: 'Love you now and forever'

Lock Upp 2: Kashmera Shah backs mami Sunita Ahuja after she breaks down on show

Karur Stampede Case: DMK's Plea Against TVK, CM Vijay; Supreme Court Hearing On Witness Tampering

Karur Stampede Case: DMK's Plea Against TVK, CM Vijay; Supreme Court Hearing On Witness Tampering

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter slams Balogun suspension reversal ahead of Belgium showdown

A former FIFA president has questioned the recent overturning of a red card given to a USA player after the intervention of Donald Trump. Here's what happened.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 03:31 PM IST

Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter slams Balogun suspension reversal ahead of Belgium showdown
Folarin Balogun was given a red card in the USA's Round of 32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States star striker Folarin Balogun is currently the top trend in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after his one-match suspension after getting a red card in the previous game was overturned after the intervention of US President Donald Trump. Former FIFA president Joseph Sepp Blatter has now come forward and questioned the decision, saying football must never become a playground for political power.

FIFA recently announced that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. FIFA's Disciplinary Committee also issued a statement and said, ''By operation of Article 27FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one year.''

Sepp Blatter questions FIFA's Balogun suspension reversal

Reacting to the decision, Blatter wrote, ''Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies. If a US President intervenes with the FIFA president and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match, the question is unavoidable. Football must never become a playground for political power.''

Whats App Image 2026 07 06 at 7 14 01 AM (1)

Belgium FA protests ruling ahead of Round of 16 showdown

Meanwhile, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) also expressed strong opposition to FIFA's decision to make United States striker Balogun eligible for Monday's Round of 16 clash, describing the ruling as surprising and saying it is exploring all possible avenues to protect its interests.

For those unversed, Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the USA's Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite playing with 10 men, the co-hosts managed to clinch the game comfortably and qualify for the next round.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Benjamin Netanyahu calls India strong friend of Israel: Has New Delhi's Middle East Policy changed?
Is India Israel's trusted ally after US? Netanyahu's remark puts Delhi in focus
Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt birthday note for Ranveer Singh: 'Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself'
Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt birthday note for Ranveer Singh
Lock Upp 2: Kashmera Shah backs mami Sunita Ahuja after she breaks down on show: 'Love you now and forever'
Lock Upp 2: Kashmera Shah backs mami Sunita Ahuja after she breaks down on show
Doctor allegedly dies by suicide in Delhi hospital, 3-page note mentions family's inter-caste marriage
Doctor allegedly dies by suicide in Delhi hospital, leaves 3-page note
Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter slams Balogun suspension reversal ahead of Belgium showdown
Ex-FIFA chief Blatter slams Balogun suspension reversal ahead of Belgium clash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement