'Sick, vile and absolutely disgusting': Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen lambasts Cristiano Ronaldo's critics

File Photo

Argentina defeated France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, claiming victory in what is widely regarded as one of the greatest football games ever played. After a lengthy 36-year wait, Lionel Messi finally received the World Cup trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo, the other footballer in the GOAT debate, had a tournament to forget while one of the modern game's greatest players experienced his biggest moment.

In the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo only managed one goal, and it came from the penalty spot. He was utterly ineffective in front of goal and even remained on the bench for the final two matches, against Switzerland in the Round of 16 and Morocco in the quarterfinal.

In addition to receiving harsh criticism for his provocative actions, the Portugal star was also accused of threatening to leave the team's camp after a disagreement with coach Fernando Santos or disputing a goal scored by Bruno Fernandes.

Many football fans around the world are criticizing Ronaldo for Portugal's disappointing World Cup exit, and they are mocking the 37-year-old left, right, and center. Kevin Pietersen, a former cricket captain for England, has defended Ronaldo amid the fierce criticism directed at the Portugal striker.

"Any parent will resonate with this - ‘you’re only as happy as your unhappiest child.’ @Cristiano lost one of his children a few months ago & so I strongly feel, that the daily bashing of someone who we all know is completely broken, is sick, vile & absolutely disgusting! STOP!," he tweeted

Any parent will resonate with this - ‘you’re only as happy as your unhappiest child.’ @Cristiano lost one of his children a few months ago & so I strongly feel, that the daily bashing of someone who we all know is completely broken, is sick, vile & absolutely disgusting!

STOP! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) December 21, 2022

It's not the first time Kevin Pietersen has expressed his support for Cristiano Ronaldo. Earlier, Kevin Pietersen, who was included in a Manchester United Instagram post promoting the T20 World Cup, criticized the team and Erik ten Hag for mistreating Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Please take my picture down? I don't want an association with a club that's managed by a clown who is completely disrespecting the greatest footballer of all time! @cristiano is the BOSS. That clown who no one will ever remember, needs a wake up," the former England batsman had commented.

READ| Jofra Archer returns to England ODI squad after nearly two year absence, set to play vs South Africa