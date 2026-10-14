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Former England all-rounder makes big statement on Virat Kohli says, 'He is master of chase'

Samit Patel calls Virat Kohli the master of chase and Rohit Sharma one of India's best leaders, picks India, Australia, England and South Africa as 2027 World Cup semi-finalists.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 11:12 AM IST

Former England all-rounder makes big statement on Virat Kohli says, 'He is master of chase'
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Former England all-rounder Samit Patel says Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the most thrilling players to watch. On the fringes of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026, Patel spoke to ANI about rookie batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rohit's leadership and Kohli's prowess in chasing.

Patel calls Kohli master of chase, Rohit a top leader

According to Patel, Kohli is an expert at chasing runs. He commended his composure, talent, and capacity to adapt to the circumstances of the game. “King Kohli is the master of a chase. The poise that he's got, the skill level he has, the ability to know when to go up and down the gears is absolute mastery,” he said. Recently, Kohli became one of the few batsmen to reach 15,000 runs in One-Day International cricket.

Patel also praised Rohit Sharma for his explosive batting at the top and his captaincy. "The firepower he provides at the top for India and all the franchises he has played for has been dynamic and great to watch. He is a powerful leader, one of India's best leaders in my opinion. He's the hitman," Patel added. The four will always remain Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith, according to Patel, who also discussed the term "Fab Four," which was first used by the legendary former New Zealand player Martin Crowe.

Also read: Vatican chief Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer,  undergoes surgery

Picks semi-finalists for 2027 World Cup

Patel listed the countries he believes will advance to the semi-finals of the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. "You can't write off Australia. India will always be there. England, I think, will be there, and I wouldn't write off South Africa either," he said.

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