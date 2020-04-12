Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti dies after long battle with illness

Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78 after a long battle with illness, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

"Chelsea Football Club is hugely saddened to announce the passing today of one of our indisputably all-time great players, Peter Bonetti," the club said in a statement.

One of Chelsea Football Club's greatest ever players. Rest in peace, Peter 'the Cat' Bonetti. pic.twitter.com/OM48Dq2BXW — Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 12, 2020

"Our former goalkeeper had been suffering from a long-term illness. All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter's family and friends."

Nicknamed "The Cat", Bonetti made 729 appearances for the London club in two stints between 1960 and 1979. Bonetti kept over 200 clean sheets for the club over two decades and he also made seven England appearances.

He was a back-up goalkeeper to Gordon Banks in the squad that won the 1966 World Cup. However, he never played a match in the tournament.

All of us at Chelsea Football Club are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our brilliant former goalkeeper, Peter Bonetti, who made an incredible 729 appearances for the Blues… — Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 12, 2020

He was blamed for the quarter-final loss at the 1970 World Cup when England, leading 2-0 in the second half, eventually lost 3-2. He had come into the side after Bankspulled out due to food poisoning.

Following his retirement, he was a goalkeeping coach with England, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Fulham and Manchester City.

"Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of former City goalkeeping coach Peter Bonetti along with everyone at @ChelseaFC following the sad news of his passing," Manchester City said in a tweet.