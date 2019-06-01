Former Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car crash

Former Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes died in a car crash on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Spaniard - who won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time with Arsenal, died in a traffic collision.

His former club Sevilla confirmed the news by tweeting: "We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace."

No podríamos ofrecer una noticia peor. Ha fallecido en accidente de tráfico nuestro querido canterano José Antonio Reyes. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/RC26QJ6zOz — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) June 1, 2019

Reyes had joined Arsenal for a fee of £10.5m from Sevilla in January 2004.

He made 110 appearances and scored 23 goals. He had a loan spell with Real Madrid and then spent with Atletico Madrid, Benfica, and Sevilla again.

Recently he was said to be playing for Spanish club Extremadura having signed in January.

More follows…