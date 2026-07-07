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Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away at 38 following prolonged illness

Former Afghanistan left-arm pacer Shapoor Zadran has passed away in Delhi after battling a rare autoimmune disease (Stage 4 HLH).

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away at 38 following prolonged illness
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Shapoor Zadran, a former fast bowler for Afghanistan, died in Delhi, India, at the age of 38 after a protracted struggle with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), an uncommon and potentially fatal autoimmune disease. On Tuesday, just one day before he turned 39, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Zadran's younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, announced the news of his passing.

Afghanistan cricket legend Shapoor Zadran dies:

Zadran travelled to India for cutting-edge medical care after his health issues started late last year. Although there were early indications that his illness was improving, a few weeks after he was released, it quickly got worse. Due to a high temperature and a sharp decline in red blood cells, he was readmitted to a hospital in Delhi. After a thorough medical evaluation, including a bone marrow test, it was finally determined that he had Stage 4 HLH, although at first it was thought to be a common illness or dengue.

Iconic 2015 World Cup Legacy of left-arm pacer Shapoor Zadran

The ACB honoured the left-arm bowler by calling him a 'foundation-laying figure' whose unwavering commitment and enthusiasm sparked the explosive growth of international cricket in Afghanistan. Between 2009 and 2020, Zadran represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is, taking 80 international wickets. He was well-known for his unusual long hair and a fiery bowling style that was influenced by his idol Shoaib Akhtar.

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On his ODI debut against the Netherlands, he made a spectacular 4/24. But during the 2015 ICC ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, he had his best moment. With 10 wickets, including a career-high 4/38 against Scotland, Zadran ended the tournament as his nation's top wicket-taker. In that same game, he also scored the historic winning runs, setting off an iconic, heartfelt triumph sprint that is now regarded as one of the most memorable events in Afghan sports history. The international cricket community is still grieving the irreversible death of this trailblazing athlete.

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