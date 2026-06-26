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'For a young boy, he's exceptional': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives massive endorsement before India debut against Ireland

Dinesh Karthik believes 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready for international cricket and says the young batter will 'set the world alight' whenever he makes his India debut.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

'For a young boy, he's exceptional': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives massive endorsement before India debut against Ireland
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could soon make his international debut for India, and excitement around the 15-year-old batting sensation continues to grow. Ahead of the T20I series against Ireland, former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik said he believes the youngster has everything needed to shine on the biggest stage.

Stunning form makes India debut inevitable

Karthik commended Sooryavanshi for playing cricket with courage at such a young age. He claimed that the teen's maturity and attacking approach have already made an impression on the cricket community. Karthik speaking on Instagram, he said 'You know what makes sports so beautiful? Stories. And there's a wonderful story developing in the form of a young boy called Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Whether he makes his debut in Ireland or later in England, he has to play at some point because he has literally set the world alight with his style of play.'

He also praised the youngster for taking on some of the best bowlers without fear. Karthik said 'For a young boy taking on the best bowlers in the world, he's shown no fear whatsoever. When the big moment arrives, he raises his game even more. That is a very rare quality, especially at such a young age.' The former cricket player went on to say that he is confident Sooryavanshi would have a significant influence when he has the opportunity to represent India.

Also read: This Bollywood actress, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to run business worth Rs 120 crore; she is now…

Stunning form makes India debut inevitable

Over the past few months, Sooryavanshi has been in exceptional form. He scored 776 runs at an amazing strike rate of 237.31 during the 2026 Indian Premier League. After overwhelming bowlers like Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah, he also won the Most Valuable Player title, the Orange Cap, and the Super Striker trophy. The left-hander recently strengthened his cause for a spot in India's starting lineup by hitting the fastest List-A fifty in just 11 balls.

Sooryavanshi had 'picked himself' for the national team, according to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who had previously stated that Sooryavanshi's IPL performances made him tough to ignore. Sooryavanshi is anticipated to be one of India's most promising young players in international cricket, regardless of whether he makes his debut against England or Ireland.

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