Will Cristiano Ronaldo make India appearance? AFC Champions League draw pits Al Nassr against FC Goa

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo may soon play in India, following the announcement of the draw for the upcoming AFC Champions League Two on Friday.

The prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo coming to India is generating excitement among football fans in the country, especially after FC Goa was drawn with Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League Group D (West Region). Since the draw on Friday, there have been numerous speculations regarding the Portugal star and his Al Nassr potentially visiting India for a match.

While some reports suggest that CR7 could indeed arrive on Indian soil, others indicate that even if Al Nassr is in the same group as Goa, Ronaldo may not travel to India due to a clause in his contract that prohibits him from participating in away matches in ACL 2. Nevertheless, there remains the possibility of Goa facing Ronaldo in the away game at Al-Awwal Park.

FC Goa fans get ready for #ACL2 Game! pic.twitter.com/k0iGwtFjQY — IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) August 15, 2025

Last year, Ronaldo participated in only one away match in the AFC Champions League, making it unlikely for him to play against FC Goa, particularly in an away fixture. Following this trend, he may only feature in one or two group-stage matches at most. Interestingly, a statue of Ronaldo has already been erected in Panaji, Goa, reflecting the admiration of fans for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

In other news, just two days ago, FC Goa triumphed over Oman's Al Seeb, securing their place in the AFC Champions League Two group stage. Goa managed to fend off a late resurgence from Al Seeb Club of Oman, clinching a 2-1 victory in their Preliminary Stage match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Dejan Drazic and Javier Siverio were the scorers for FC Goa, who will now await the announcement of their Group Stage opponents on Friday.

FC Goa has become the second Indian team to secure a spot in this season's Group Stage, following the 2024-25 ISL Shield Winners, Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Prior to the match against Al Seeb, Goa's Brison Fernandes had already expressed his thoughts on the possibility of facing Ronaldo.

“All of us wonder how great it would be to play against a player of Ronaldo’s stature. Personally, I've been a huge fan. I adore him a lot and follow him in every way I can. To be in the same field as Ronaldo would be a dream,” Brison told the TOI.

Also read| Comeback loading: Rohit Sharma sweats it out in nets ahead of ODI series vs Australia - Watch