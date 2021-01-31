Spanish newspaper leaks Messi's contract on front page, Report says biggest in sports history

Spanish newspaper El Mundo leaked the details of Barcelona star Messi's contract, from contract amount, to salary per year and even the renewal fees

In a bizarre move, Spanish newspaper El Mundo revealed the star footballer Lionel Messi's contract details on their front page claiming that the figures mentioned are the biggest for a sportsperson in the history, for a deal.

According to the report by the newspaper, Messi will receive €555,237,619 (INR 4920 crores, approx.) over the four seasons for Barcelona, if all the conditions in the contract are met by the player. The newspaper claimed that Messi has already earned €511,540,545 even though the contract still has five months in its expiry in the month of June.

The El Mundo report that released on Saturday night suggested that Barcelona agreed to pay Messi €138,000,000 per season, including variables.

The contract also included a signing-on bonus of €115,225,000 just for accepting the renewal of the contract and a "loyalty" bonus of €77,929,955.

This comes after reports suggesting that Messi will be leaving the club, after his contract expires on June 30 this year. The four year contract was entered into by both the parties on November 17.

A clause in the deal said that Messi could walk away free, which he tried using last summer when he attempted to leave the club, before eventually continuing on till the end of the current contract.

Messi' attempt shocked the football world and one of the many reasons for that attempt was Barcelona's declining form. Messi had led the side to win the La Liga in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019 but their poor run at Champions League continued as their hopes of qualifying were dashed by Roma, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in consecutive seasons, respectively.