Football royalty meets India's icon: Lionel Messi gifts signed Argentina jersey to Sunil Chhetri at Wankhede - Watch

Lionel Messi shared a special moment with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri after presenting him with a signed Argentina jersey at Wankhede Stadium. The memorable exchange took place during the GOAT India Tour 2025 event in Mumbai, delighting fans across the country.

An unforgettable and heartfelt moment occurred at the Wankhede Stadium when Argentine football legend Lionel Messi gifted his signed Argentina jersey to Indian football star Sunil Chhetri during the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. This gesture, representing mutual admiration between two of the most significant figures in their football careers, elicited thunderous applause from the enthusiastic crowd gathered in the stadium.

The exchange happened in front of thousands of fans, many of whom stood up as Messi presented the jersey to Chhetri. Chhetri acknowledged the audience while engaging in a brief conversation with the World Cup-winning Argentine, marking it as one of the most memorable highlights of the Mumbai segment of the tour.

Watch the video here:

Our own country never treated Sunil Chhetri the way he should have been treated but just look at Lionel Messi he is giving him that respect.



That’s what makes him the most humble person known to mankind !!



pic.twitter.com/shl1ylf6vf — (@jod_insane) December 14, 2025

Sunil Chhetri has frequently expressed his admiration for Messi’s influence on the global football scene. Receiving a signed jersey from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner at a legendary venue like Wankhede Stadium added a momentous significance to the occasion, deeply resonating with Indian supporters.

The G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 has been packed with unforgettable fan experiences and landmark events, but the jersey presentation emerged as a striking reminder of football’s power to bridge divides. As Messi continues his tour in India, the exchange with Chhetri will be cherished as a powerful symbol of respect, inspiration, and the collective spirit of the beautiful game.

Lionel Messi made his grand entrance at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday to roaring cheers as the Argentine superstar continued his highly anticipated G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The moment the World Cup-winning captain stepped into the stadium, the atmosphere transformed into a celebration of football, with fans leaping to their feet to welcome one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Supporters filled the stands long before Messi’s arrival, waving Argentina flags, donning the No. 10 jersey, and chanting his name in harmony. Security measures were stringent around the venue, yet the palpable excitement among fans was undeniable as Mumbai experienced a rare and historic sporting event.

