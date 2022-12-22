Search icon
Football legend Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer worsens

The 82-year-old "requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions," said the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

Brazilian football great Pele

Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer, will spend Christmas in the hospital, according to his medical staff and family, as he undergoes treatment for advanced cancer, renal and heart problems.

The 82-year-old "needs further care due to renal and cardiac dysfunctions," as stated by the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

It also reported a "progression" of his cancer, but said Pele was not in intensive care.

Pele, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, was sent to hospital in Sao Paulo on November 29 for a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.

Pele, whose true name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has also been diagnosed with a respiratory infection, according to doctors.

Pele's daughters, Kely Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, tried to comfort fans about his health earlier this month, refuting claims that he had been placed in end-of-life care as supporters held a vigil outside the hospital.

They announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they would be spending Christmas with their father in the hospital.

"Our Christmas at home has been suspended," they wrote.
"We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us!!"

Pele shone from an early age, and when he was 17 years old, he took the 1958 World Cup by storm, scoring a hat trick in the semifinals and two more goals in the final, catapulting his own career and creating the Brazilian national team's soccer dynasty.

Pele has one of the most illustrious sporting careers, scoring over 1,000 goals. He is the first player in history to have three World Cup victories (1958, 1962 and 1970).

