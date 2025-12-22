Football legend David Beckham, wife Victoria's son Brooklyn blocks parents on Instagram? Here's all you need to know

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

In the world of celebrity families, silence often speaks louder than words. This week, it was Instagram activity - or the lack of it - that brought the long-rumoured tension within the Beckham household back into focus. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham no longer follow their eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, on the social media platform. Brooklyn, in turn, has unfollowed both of his parents, making the split visible to millions who track the famous family online.

The social media disconnect doesn't stop there. David and Victoria also don't follow Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and she doesn't follow them either. While the Beckhams continue to follow their younger sons, Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham, Brooklyn doesn't follow either brother, and they don't follow him back. The same pattern appears on Nicola's account, leaving fans wondering what's going on behind the scenes.

What exactlly happened?

According to multiple reports, the strain dates back to Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022. What was presented publicly as a glamorous celebration later became the subject of ongoing speculation about behind-the-scenes tension.

One source told People that rumours of a disagreement between Victoria and Nicola over the bridal gown were "real." However, another insider insisted that focusing only on the dress was "far from the truth" and ignored broader issues within the family dynamic.

A dance that sparked controversy

Another report claimed tensions escalated during the wedding celebrations when Victoria allegedly "hijacked" a special dance planned for Brooklyn and Nicola during a performance by Marc Anthony, which had been arranged as a gift for the couple. The incident reportedly left some guests feeling uncomfortable and added to the speculation about the family's complicated relationships.

Birthday absence adds fuel to speculation

The recent Instagram unfollowing reportedly followed Brooklyn and Nicola's absence from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration in London earlier this year. Despite being invited, the couple didn't attend the event, which was joined by Victoria, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Some reports linked their absence to Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who was rumoured to have had a past romantic connection with Brooklyn. That speculation was later shut down by Cruz, who responded to an Instagram comment by stating, "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

Subtle posts hint at deeper emotions

Subtle social media posts have added to the sense of distance between the family members. Brooklyn recently shared a video of himself riding a motorcycle with Nicola, writing that he would "always choose" her. Hours later, Cruz posted a family photograph, calling David and Victoria "a blessing" and thanking them for always caring for their children.

The contrast between the two posts was striking, leaving his fans wondering what's really going on within the Beckham family.

