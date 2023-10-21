Football great, England and Manchester United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton dies at 87

World Cup and Ballon d'Or winning Manchester United and England football legend Sir Bobby Charton passed away on Saturday.

Footballing great Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away at the age of 87, Manchester United said in a release on Saturday. Sir Bobby Charton was a former Ballon d’Or winner in 1966, the year when he won the World Cup with England. He was one of the greatest and most decorated footballers in the history of the game.

“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world,” the club statement said.

Sir Bobby Charlton began his career from the Manchester United youth academy and played 758 games for the club and scored 249 goals in a 17 year long stint. He won three English league titles and the European Cup. He played 106 times for England and scored 49 goals.

Sir Bobby Charlton is also a plane crash survivor. He was onboard the aircraft carrying 44 people including Manchester United team, journalists and supporters that crashed in West Germany in the infamous 1958 Munich air disaster that killed 23. Sir Bobby Charlton was among the 21 that survived the crash and was the last survivor until his demise.

Sir Bobby Charlton served as director for Manchester United for nearly four decades after his retirement from football. He is survived by his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren.