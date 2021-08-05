FC Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi exit, after 18 years with the club

FC Barcelona confirmed that star footballer Lionel Messi will not continue at the club as both the parties decided to part ways. In a statement, the club said that despite both club and Messi had reached an agreement point, it couldn't happen because of several financial and structural constraints.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

This means that legendary footballer's 18-year stint with one single club comes to an unfortunate end as both Messi and Barcelona had shown clear intentions of signing a new contract for the past few months. Messi, who has spent his entire professional football career with the club has won a record 34 trophies with Barcelona, which includes 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and four UEFA Champions League.

Announcing the big news, FC Barcelona said in a statement, "Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life," the club further added.

Reportedly, the main issue has been financial as the club was requiring a further drop in Messi's contract even after he agreed to a 50 percent cut from the salary and now with him being a free agent now there are alternatives like PSG and Manchester City open to the 34-year old.