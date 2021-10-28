Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina pregnant with twins, shares pic

Portugal and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are set to welcome twins as the former shared the news on Instagram with a picture of the sonography. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you," Ronaldo captioned the post.

In the post, Ronaldo shared a second picture of his four kids - Alana, Cristiano Junior, Eva and Mateo. Cristiano Junior is the eldest kid, who was born in 2010 and then the 36-year old welcomed twins Eva and Mateo in June 2017 through a surrogate.

Alana, who is three years old, was Ronaldo and Georgina's first kid and both now are set to be parents of six kids.

Ronaldo had met Georgina in Madrid in 2016 when she was working as a retail assistant.

The Portuguese footballer, who returned to Manchester United after 12 years leaving the Italian side Juventus has relocated to the UK after he completed the transfer.