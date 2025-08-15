From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

This signifies the Argentine legend's initial visit to India since 2011, when he came with his national team to compete in a FIFA friendly match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi is poised to embark on a highly anticipated trip to India this December, launching a unique four-city tour that begins in Kolkata on December 12. The event has been officially announced by promoter Satadru Dutta and will also feature stops in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and will conclude in New Delhi, where Messi is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15. This will be Messi’s first visit to India since 2011, when he participated in a friendly match against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. The forthcoming tour, named ‘GOAT Tour of India 2025,’ promises a fusion of football, culture, and fan interaction, with the goal of inspiring the next generation of Indian footballers.

“I received the authorisation and then made it official (on social media). Messi will post any day between August 28 and September 1 with the official poster containing all details and a brief introduction to his tour," Dutta told PTI, confirming his visit.

Messi’s schedule in Kolkata will be filled with various activities, including a meet-and-greet, a distinctive food and tea festival that will highlight Argentine mate and Assam tea, and a special unveiling of his statue. Fans will also have the chance to contribute to a large mural dedicated to Messi during the Durga Puja celebrations, with opportunities to leave messages and artwork before Messi officially reveals the mural at the stadium.

The ‘GOAT Concert’ and ‘GOAT Cup’ are set to take place at either Eden Gardens or Salt Lake Stadium, featuring a seven-a-side soft-touch football match. Messi will join forces with prominent Indian sports and entertainment personalities such as Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, John Abraham, and Bhaichung Bhutia. Ticket prices are anticipated to start at Rs 3,500, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to honor Messi at the event.

After Kolkata, Messi will head to Ahmedabad on December 13 for a private event organized by the Adani Foundation. The Mumbai segment on December 14 will feature a meet-and-greet at CCI Brabourne, a GOAT Concert, and the GOAT Cup at Wankhede Stadium. Additionally, Messi will take part in a padel match alongside celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Leander Paes, with the match planned at CCI Brabourne.

The tour wraps up in Delhi, where Messi is set to meet Prime Minister Modi prior to attending the final GOAT Concert and GOAT Cup at Feroz Shah Kotla on December 15. The Delhi District Cricket Association has also extended invitations to cricket icons Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, the latter being a devoted admirer of Messi.

Ensuring security will be a primary focus throughout the tour, with local authorities collaborating closely with Messi’s team to provide a safe and unforgettable experience for all participants.

