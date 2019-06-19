Folksam Grand Prix: Chitra wins gold with season's best run

Headlines

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

IND vs AUS: R Ashwin recalled for Australia ODI series, KL Rahul named captain as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma recoup

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

BSEB STET 2023 Result to be declared soon at bsebstet.com, here's all you need to know

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

HomeSports

Sports

Folksam Grand Prix: Chitra wins gold with season's best run

Chitra, who won the gold in the Asian Championships in Doha in April, clocked 4 minute 12.65 seconds to finish ahead of Kenya's Mercy Cherono, who won 5000m gold in 2014 Commonwealth Games, on Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 07:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Asian champion P U Chitra ran her season's best to win the women's 1500m gold at the Folksam Grand Prix in Sollentuna, Sweden.

Chitra, who won the gold in the Asian Championships in Doha in April, clocked 4 minute 12.65 seconds to finish ahead of Kenya's Mercy Cherono, who won 5000m gold in 2014 Commonwealth Games, on Tuesday.

Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson won the silver in the men's 1500m clocking 3:39.69.

Johnson had, on June 15, bettered his own national record by clocking 3:37.62 at the Next Generation Athletics Meet at Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

In another separate competition, national record holder long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won the gold at the Copenhagen Athletics Games in Denmark with an impressive opening round effort of 7.93m.

Sreeshankar had jumps of 7.89m, 7.88m and 7.61m in other rounds.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

YashoBhoomi, one of world's largest exhibition-conference hubs in Delhi, to be inaugurated by PM Modi today

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

Asia Cup 2023: ACC, Sri Lanka Cricket announce prize money for groundsmen, pitch curators in Colombo and Kandy

Fukrey 3: Choocha Varun Sharma says he is pregnant with Bholi Punjaban Richa Chadha's child, new promo impresses fans

'I'll take a bullet': Karan Johar recalls how Shah Rukh Khan responded when underworld threatened his life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE