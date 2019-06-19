Folksam Grand Prix: Chitra wins gold with season's best run

Chitra, who won the gold in the Asian Championships in Doha in April, clocked 4 minute 12.65 seconds to finish ahead of Kenya's Mercy Cherono, who won 5000m gold in 2014 Commonwealth Games, on Tuesday.

Asian champion P U Chitra ran her season's best to win the women's 1500m gold at the Folksam Grand Prix in Sollentuna, Sweden.



Chitra, who won the gold in the Asian Championships in Doha in April, clocked 4 minute 12.65 seconds to finish ahead of Kenya's Mercy Cherono, who won 5000m gold in 2014 Commonwealth Games, on Tuesday.



Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson won the silver in the men's 1500m clocking 3:39.69.



Johnson had, on June 15, bettered his own national record by clocking 3:37.62 at the Next Generation Athletics Meet at Nijmegen, the Netherlands.



In another separate competition, national record holder long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won the gold at the Copenhagen Athletics Games in Denmark with an impressive opening round effort of 7.93m.



Sreeshankar had jumps of 7.89m, 7.88m and 7.61m in other rounds.