Should IOC think of relocating 2021 Olympic and Paralympic Games from Tokyo? Florida authorities propose idea

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

Asian Games 2023: India schedule on September 24, live streaming details

'Those who opposed Bill for decades trembling now', says PM Modi on Women Reservation Bill in Varanasi

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states for next 4 days; latest forecast here

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confirms jodi theme with taskmaster in new promo, show will premiere on this date

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states for next 4 days; latest forecast here

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra shares her look for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's 90s themed sangeet

This actor, played cricket with Virat Kohli, worked with Ranveer Singh, sister is a star actress, her name is...

7 richest families of Bollywood 

Natural herbs to increase testosterone levels

9 television actors who own luxurious homes in Mumbai

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her 'sexiest of all'

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

This actor, played cricket with Virat Kohli, worked with Ranveer Singh, sister is a star actress, her name is...

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confirms jodi theme with taskmaster in new promo, show will premiere on this date

Sports

Should IOC think of relocating 2021 Olympic and Paralympic Games from Tokyo? Florida authorities propose idea

Earlier, Japan government was mulling holding the Tokyo Olympics with few or no spectators due to coronavirus-related considerations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 26, 2021, 07:25 PM IST

Florida chief financial officer Jimmy Patronis has sent a letter to International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach proposing to relocate the 2021 Olympic and Paralympic Games from Japan to the United States.

Last week, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing sources, that the government was mulling holding the Tokyo Olympics with few or no spectators due to coronavirus-related considerations.

"With media reports of leaders in Japan 'privately' concluding that they are too concerned about the pandemic for the 2021 Olympics to take place, there is still time to deploy a site selection team to Florida to meet with statewide and local officials on holding the Olympics in the Sunshine State," the letter read, as quoted by local broadcaster WPTV.

Among other reasons, Patronis cited the fact that Florida continued to successfully host sporting competitions throughout the pandemic, including UFC, NBA and NFL matches.

Amid reports on the possible abridgement of the Tokyo Olympics, The Times reported late last week that the Japanese government already decided to cancel the 2021 games altogether and host the 2032 edition instead. The OIC and the International Paralympic Committee later refuted the report in a joint statement.

The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were initially scheduled to take place in Tokyo last summer but ended up postponed for one year due to COVID-19. 

 

Fukrey 3 fever: Fans perform flash mob in Delhi, London and New York, watch viral video

Who is BSP MP Danish Ali, abused viciously by BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in Parliament?

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Samsung, Huawei to drive mass adoption of foldable smartphones next year

Khalistan Sympathiser Gangster Sukkha killed in shootout in Canada

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her 'sexiest of all'

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

