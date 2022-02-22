Beijing Olympics 2022: Finland cross-country skier suffers frozen penis during race

From suffering frostbite to other aliments in the freezing conditions at the Winter Games is surely common, however, at the Beijing Olympics 2022, Finland skier Remi Lindholm while taking part in the men's 50km cross-country ski - which was delayed by an hour and shortened to a 30km event - saw him suffering from frozen penis. The worst part of it all was that it was not even the first time it had happened.

In the aftermath of completing the final event of his debut Olympic Games, the 24-year-old was thawing out his frozen penis. A heat pack had helped the Finnish skier salvage the situation at the end.

Lindholm spent just under an hour and 16 minutes traversing the course in howling, freezing winds, leading to his penis becoming frozen for the second time. "You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished," Lindholm told Finnish media.

"It was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through.

With organisers worried about frostbite during Saturday's race, it was delayed by an hour and shortened by 20km. The thin suits and under-layers wore by racers, as well as plasters to cover their faces and ears, offered little protection.

"When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable."

Lindholm had previously suffered a similar incident last year at a competition in Finland. While he wore the thin suits and under layers worn by racers, it had offered minimal protection from extreme cold.

(Inputs from Reuters)