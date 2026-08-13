FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: Savita Punia confident after Nations Cup win, says 'No team we cannot compete with'

Goalkeeper Savita Punia said India enters the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup with high confidence after winning the Nations Cup and believes 'no team we cannot compete with'.

India feels confident going into the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, according to goalkeeper Savita Punia. The team's confidence has increased after winning the Nations Cup in June. Belgium and the Netherlands will host the World Cup from August 14 to August 30. India, China, England and South Africa are in Pool D. On August 16 in Amstelveen, India will play China.

Nations Cup win lifts team morale

India defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the final to win the FIH Nations Cup in Auckland. Savita claimed that because all of the best teams participated, the tournament greatly benefited the team. 'Winning the FIH Nations Cup was a big achievement. It was competitive and coming out on top gave us a huge boost. Winning gold after a long time has lifted the team's morale and belief,' she told JioStar.

Recent close games in the FIH Pro League against Argentina, the Netherlands, and Germany demonstrated that India can compete with the best, Savita said. There isn't a single team that we can't compete with, even tho they are all elite. 'On our day, we have the ability, physical condition and attitude to take on anyone,' she said. Both of the Nations Cup's previous editions have been won by India.

Experience and leadership key for India

Savita will be competing in her third World Cup. The biggest stages for any hockey player, according to her, are the World Cup and the Olympics. 'To be part of a third consecutive World Cup is a huge achievement. I have worked hard to get here. As a senior player, I want to lead by example, stay calm under pressure, and help the team perform at its best, she said.

Captain Salima Tete was also commended by Savita. She described Salima as an excellent, energetic midfielder whose quickness puts opponents under early pressure, particularly when defending penalty corners. According to Captain Salima, the squad works hard on recovery, food, and fitness every day. 'There are no simple games in a World Cup. 'We are aiming for the podium and supporting our strengths,' she said.

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India's top World Cup finish was fourth in 1974. The team ranked eighth in 2018 and ninth in 2022, seeking to improve this year. With confidence from the Nations Cup and a united squad, India aims to start strong against China and maintain momentum throughout the group stage.