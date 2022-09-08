FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: India drawn in Pool D with Spain, England

Indian Hockey Team

India has been drawn in Pool D of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, which will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from 13th-19th January next year.

A total of 16 teams from five confederations of FIH have qualified for the world cup.

Sports Odisha hosted the draw, which included Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Acting FIH President Seif Ahmed, former Olympian Zafar Iqbal, and Member of CoA Dr S.Y. Quraishi.

Hosts India—world No.5 are the highest ranked side in Pool D. They will face world No.6 England, whom they have recently met at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, two-time silver medallists Spain and Wales.

Spain are ranked eighth in the world while world No.16 Wales are playing in their maiden World Cup.

Pool A is headed up by world number one Australia, who got bronze medal at the last World Cup in 2018. They were drawn along with 2016 Olympic champions Argentina, France and African champions South Africa.

Reigning world champions Belgium are the top seed and they were drawn in Pool B along with 2006 winners Germany, Korea and Japan. Belgium are ranked second while Germany are fourth.

Pool C will feature last edition finalists the Netherlands, ranked third in the world, along with Oceania representative New Zealand, Malaysia—playing their ninth World Cup—and debutants Chile.

Here are the four pools featuring 16 teams in the Men's 2023 Hockey World Cup.

Pool A- Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina.

Pool B- Belgium, Japan, South Korea, Germany.

Pool C- Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand.

Pool D- India, Wales, Spain, England.

“We can’t wait to see the best teams in the world in action in the new 'jewel' of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, alongside the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar", FIH Acting President Seif Ahmed said.

