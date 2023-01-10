FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Full schedule, venues, live streaming details and more

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

Sixteen teams will be a part of the World Cup, including hosts India.

The 15th edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup will take place in India this year, hosted by Odisha. Matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, making it the second consecutive Men's World Cup to be held in Odisha's capital. The 2018 edition of the tournament, which saw Belgium take home the top prize, was also held in Bhubaneswar.

The tournament will kick off on January 13th and conclude with the final on January 29th.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the competition, though unfortunately, Pakistan, the most successful team in Men's Hockey World Cup history with four titles, will not be participating this year.

All eyes will be on the hosts as India strives to lift the trophy for the second time in history and break a 48-year-long dry spell without the trophy. The eight-time Olympic champions have only once been crowned World Champions, when they triumphed over their arch-rivals Pakistan in the 1975 final at Kuala Lumpur. This is a momentous occasion for India, as they look to make history and etch their name in the annals of international hockey.

After clinching a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and following it up with a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Team India is under immense pressure to perform on home soil. They are expected to put up a formidable challenge against the world's top teams and have a real shot at claiming the title.

Here are all the details that you need to know about the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup:

Teams qualified and groups:

A total of sixteen teams will compete in the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup, divided into four groups of four teams each. This international tournament promises to be an exciting showcase of the world's best hockey talent, with teams from all corners of the globe vying for the coveted title of World Cup Champions.

Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Group C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales

Format:

In the group stage, each team will compete in three matches, with the top two teams from each group advancing directly to the quarterfinals. The third-place teams will then face off in the crossovers to determine the remaining four spots in the last eight. Unfortunately, the team that finishes in last place in the group stage will be eliminated.

Host venues

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (16000 capacity)

Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela (21000 capacity)

Telecast and streaming details

The 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Additionally, the matches will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar's app and website, providing Indian viewers with an immersive experience of the tournament.

Full schedule-

January 13

Argentina vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST

Australia vs France in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST

England vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

India vs Spain in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST

January 14

New Zealand vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

Netherlands vs Malaysia in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs Korea in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 15

Spain vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

England vs India in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST

January 16

Malaysia vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

New Zealand vs Netherlands in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

France vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

Argentina vs Australia in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 17

Korea vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Belgium in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 19

Malaysia vs New Zealand in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST

The Netherlands vs Chile in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST

Spain vs England in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

India vs Wales in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 20

Australia vs South Africa in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

France vs Argentina in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs Japan in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

Korea vs Germany in Rourkela at - 7:00 PM IST

January 24

1st Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST

2nd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST

January 25

3rd Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST

4th Quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST

January 26

Placement matches (9th-16th)

January 27

1st Semifinal in Bhubaneswar at 4:30 PM IST

2nd Semifinal in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST

January 29

Bronze medal match – 4:30 PM IST

Gold medal match – 7 PM IST

