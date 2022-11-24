FIFA World Cup: Why the Portugal vs Ghana match venue is called ‘Stadium 974’

Stadium 974 | Photos: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal are opening their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Ghana at a football stadium with a peculiar name and an equally unusual story. The match is being played at Stadium 974 which lies in host nation Qatar’s capital Doha. Fans have highlighted the unusual name of the stadium and some have been wondering the reason behind it.

The Portugal vs Ghana match is not the first Qatar 2022 encounter at the stadium. Earlier, Mexico and Poland faced off in a 0-0 draw at Stadium 974. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 and was opened for action just a year ago in November 2021.

Why is it called ‘Stadium 974’?

The football stadium, located in Doha’s Ras Abou Aboud region, is the first temporary football stadium ever in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The stadium’s name comes from the number of shipping containers it is made of: 974.

The 974 shipping containers are visible on the outside of the stadium as well as inside where they also make up facilities like washrooms, entry and exit gates, snack and beverage stalls etc.

Apart from the Portugal vs Ghana match, Stadium 974 will also host 5 other matches in the coming days at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Before the World Cup, it had hosted six matches with the attendance record of 36,427 in the Tunisia vs Egypt Arab Cup match.

After Ronaldo today, the stadium will host several stars including Kylian Mbappe with France, Neymar with Brazil and Lionel Messi with Argentina at the World Cup.

Once the stadium has played its part at the FIFA World Cup, it will be dismantled. What will happen to the 974 shipping containers after the Stadium is uprooted is not confirmed yet. There are reports that they may be used in other projects across Qatar as a symbol of sustainability. It has also been reported that they may be shifted to Uruguay to be used at the next World Cup in 2026.

Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match live score: POR vs GHA kick off; starting XI, livestream, updates