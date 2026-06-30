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Viral Video: South Korea coach's sneaky airport escape plan ends in epic failure after World Cup exit

Several video captures Korea Republic's head coach Hong Myung-bo failing to avoid angry fans at the airport following the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit and being welcomed with loud chants and insults.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 08:13 PM IST

Viral Video: South Korea coach's sneaky airport escape plan ends in epic failure after World Cup exit
Korea Republic was eliminated in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Pic Credits: Screengrabs from viral clips)
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South Korea's head coach Hong Myung-bo, who is also a former national team defender, resigned on Sunday after the team's early exit from the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Despite the tournament's expansion to 48 teams, which allowed the eight best third-placed nations to advance to the knockouts, South Korea failed to secure one of those spots, bringing an abrupt end to their campaign. South Korea finished their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with just one win and two losses, securing third spot in Group A with just three points.

Meanwhile, to avoid the anger of Korean football fans, coach Hong and players arrived at their home country at 4 AM in the morning, expecting less crowd. But his epic plan failed as fans in huge numbers were waiting for them as they beat drums and welcomed them with loud chants and insults.

Take a look

One step further, another post showed the level of anger toward coach Hong, where the user shared a clip from national broadcaster KBS in which coach Hong Myung-bo’s face was blurred as if he were a criminal.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 7 54 06 AM

The anger is not only limited to this, as several online posts show how several stores in South Korea have banned Hong from even entering their premises by pasting boards on the doors.

What did Hong Myung-bo say after his resignation?

 

In a press conference after Korea Republic's exit, Hong said, ''To all of the Korean people who love and support our national team, I would like to genuinely apologise. Today, I'd like to announce that I will step down as the national team head coach. It was not an easy decision for me to take this role, but once I took it, I thought about nothing else except being responsible until the very last moment. I believed that was the only way for me to work.''

 

''As the head coach, no explanation can supersede the ultimate result. I could not bring the result that our people had expected. All responsibilities are with me. I want to thank our coaches and staff who worked with me with one common goal. Today, I step down as the national team head coach. However, my heart for Korean football will remain the same. I will now support Korea national team to regain the trust and love of our people,'' he added.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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