FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Indian football team train on artificial turf ahead of Afghanistan and Oman clash

The Indian football team will be departing on Monday for their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers clash against Afghanistan on November 14.

Preparing for the same, the team are currently in New Delhi and are seeking to get acclimatised to the artificial turf.

The team underwent a passing session followed by a short stretching session under strength and conditioning coach Luka Radman at the artificial turf of the HTC Sports Academy, PTI reported.

The medical team were monitoring and taking notes of all players present. Talking about the preparation, coach Igor Stimac mentioned that the match is "on artificial turf" so they need to train in similar conditions.

"There is a long travel in front of us, a different climate and a match on an artificial pitch. We needed to train on an artificial turf to get acclimatised soon," he said.

"It's most important that we are together now and are concentrating on the upcoming games. We need to work on the players' movements and passing. These days of training will be extremely crucial in order to stay on top of our preparation against Afghanistan," Stimac stated.

Adil Khan, Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai, Jackichand Singh, Manvir Singh, Seiminlen Doungel and Subhasish Bose reported to the camp while the rest will join in the next couple of days.

"It is an away game, so we have to be more cautious and utilise the opportunities that we get. We are monitoring all the players and we'll fix our strategy accordingly," Stimac added, according to PTI.

After Afghanistan, the Blue Tigers will travel to Muscat to cross swords with Oman on November 19.