FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Violent riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco’s unexpected win

Protests break out in Brussels over Morocco vs Belgium match (Photo - Reuters)

In an unexpected turn of events in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Morocco won the match against Belgium on Sunday night, sending the football fans in the country into a tizzy. Morocco, which was considered the underdog team in the match, won 2-0 in the world cup match.

The win of Morocco against Belgium triggered massive riots in Belgium’s capital city Brussels, with several electric scooters set on fire, and many locals clashed with the police, agitated over the unexpected loss in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Belgian police detained a dozen people and made one arrest on Sunday after Morocco's victory over Belgium in the World Cup match in Qatar triggered riots in Brussels with a car and some electric scooters set on fire, as per Reuters reports.

Several protestors in Brussels, draped in the Moroccan flag after the match, clashed with the police while the authorities used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. “Around 7 p.m. calm returned and preventive patrols remain in place in the sectors concerned," police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said.

"The rioters used pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks, and set fire on the public highway," the police said. "Also, a journalist was injured in the face by fireworks. It is for these reasons that it was decided to proceed with police intervention, with the deployment of water cannon and the use of tear gas," the police said.

The match between Morocco and Belgium took place at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday evening, where Morocco had a historic win, courtesy of second-half goals from substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

While the first half of the game remained a nail-biter between the two teams, it ended with neither of them scoring a goal. The second half began slow but took an unexpected turn when both the substitutes ended up taking Morocco to a win.

(With Reuters inputs)

