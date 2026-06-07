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FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq striker Aymen Hussein detained at US airport for 7 hours ahead of tournament

Iraq star striker Aymen Hussein was detained and questioned for nearly seven hours upon arriving in the US ahead of the FIFA World Cup before being allowed entry.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 09:47 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq striker Aymen Hussein detained at US airport for 7 hours ahead of tournament
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Iraq's preparations for the FIFA World Cup faced an unexpected setback after star forward Aymen Hussein was detained and questioned by US authorities upon arriving in the country.

According to an Iraqi sports official familiar with the matter, Hussein was held for nearly seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport before being cleared to enter the United States. The striker had travelled with Iraq's national team ahead of the World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The official said immigration officers subjected Hussein to extensive questioning and examined his mobile phone during the screening process. Despite the delay, the 30-year-old was ultimately granted entry and allowed to continue with the team's preparations.

Team photographer denied entry

While Hussein was eventually admitted, Iraq's national team photographer, Talal Salah, was not as fortunate.

The official said Salah was detained for more than 10 hours and underwent similar inspections before being denied entry into the United States. No official explanation for the decision was immediately made public.

Neither the Iraqi Football Association nor US immigration authorities provided immediate comment on the reports. The lack of clarification has raised questions as Iraq's delegation prepares for one of the country's most significant sporting events in decades.

Fans welcome team despite disruption

Despite the airport incident, Iraqi supporters gathered in large numbers to greet the squad upon arrival. Videos shared online showed fans waving national flags, taking photographs and celebrating the team's arrival in the early hours of Saturday.

The enthusiasm reflects growing excitement around Iraq's return to football's biggest stage. The nation will compete in its first FIFA World Cup in 40 years, a milestone achieved thanks in large part to Hussein's crucial qualifying goal.

The squad also features Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi, along with promising young talents Ali Jassim and Youssef Amyn.

Tournament begins amid geopolitical tensions

The incident comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East and strained relations between Washington and Tehran.

Recent weeks have seen military exchanges between the United States and Iran despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing regional instability. Although there is no indication that the airport detentions were connected to broader geopolitical developments, the episode has attracted attention given the current international climate.

Iraq has been drawn into a challenging World Cup group featuring France, Senegal and Norway as the team prepares for its long-awaited return to the global tournament.

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