FIFA World Cup final: Can Messi emulate Tendulkar? Here's what Sachin said

Sachin Tandulkar and Lionel Messi

As of now, Lionel Messi and Argentina are one victory away from claiming the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kylian Mbappé and France, the defending champions, will be formidable foes for them to overcome.

However, they will take heart from the words of cricketing star Sachin Tendulkar, who has predicted victory for the Albiceleste. The renowned batsman responded to a tweet drawing parallels between himself and Lionel Messi.

With India, Tendulkar wore number 10 in the 2003 Cricket World Cup final loss. Eight years later, in 2011, he led India to victory in the Cricket World Cup final and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Lionel Messi, who played for Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final but wore jersey number 10, and his team ultimately fell short. The renowned playmaker won the player of the match award in the semi-final match against Croatia eight years after Tendulkar did the same thing.

If everything falls into place, Lionel Messi will be able to follow in Sachin Tendulkar's footsteps by leading his team to a World Cup victory. Albiceleste fans have waited more than 30 years to lift the world cup, and they are pinning their hopes on Messi to finally deliver the goods this time around.

France, the defending champions, are playing really well in Qatar, so there's every reason to believe they can win the tournament for a second time. It seems like Les Blues have ended the winners' curse and are on course to successfully defend their crown.

The internet has obviously responded to this news in many ways, and we've collected some of them here.

