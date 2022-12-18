Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

FIFA World Cup final: Can Messi emulate Tendulkar? Here's what Sachin said

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup final takes place in Qatar, Sachin Tendulkar believes that Lionel Messi and Argentina have a good chance of beating France.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

FIFA World Cup final: Can Messi emulate Tendulkar? Here's what Sachin said
Sachin Tandulkar and Lionel Messi

As of now, Lionel Messi and Argentina are one victory away from claiming the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kylian Mbappé and France, the defending champions, will be formidable foes for them to overcome.

However, they will take heart from the words of cricketing star Sachin Tendulkar, who has predicted victory for the Albiceleste. The renowned batsman responded to a tweet drawing parallels between himself and Lionel Messi.

With India, Tendulkar wore number 10 in the 2003 Cricket World Cup final loss. Eight years later, in 2011, he led India to victory in the Cricket World Cup final and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Lionel Messi, who played for Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final but wore jersey number 10, and his team ultimately fell short. The renowned playmaker won the player of the match award in the semi-final match against Croatia eight years after Tendulkar did the same thing.

If everything falls into place, Lionel Messi will be able to follow in Sachin Tendulkar's footsteps by leading his team to a World Cup victory. Albiceleste fans have waited more than 30 years to lift the world cup, and they are pinning their hopes on Messi to finally deliver the goods this time around.

France, the defending champions, are playing really well in Qatar, so there's every reason to believe they can win the tournament for a second time. It seems like Les Blues have ended the winners' curse and are on course to successfully defend their crown.

The internet has obviously responded to this news in many ways, and we've collected some of them here.

How to watch live FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs France
There will be live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. There will be a live broadcast of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on the JioCinema app and website.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi show their dance moves in film's music launch
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Diabetes: 5 breakfast options to maintain blood sugar level
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Andhra man injects wife with HIV blood to find excuse for divorce
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.