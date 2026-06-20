FIFA World Cup Day 9 Highlights: Brazil defeat Haiti 3-0, USA beat Australia 2-0, Morocco edge Scotland 1-0

Brazil secured their first win of FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 3-0 victory over Haiti, while co-hosts USA beat Australia 2-0 to move closer to the knockout stage. Morocco also impressed, defeating Scotland 1-0 to strengthen their chances of reaching the Round of 32.

Five-time world champions Brazil returned to winning ways on Day 9 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, defeating Haiti 3-0 to move to the top of Group C. After being held to a draw by Morocco in their opening match, Brazil needed a strong response and delivered an impressive first-half performance.

Matheus Cunha opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before doubling Brazil’s advantage 13 minutes later. Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior added a third goal deep into first-half stoppage time (45+3') to effectively seal the result before the break.

Neither side managed to score in the second half, but Brazil's dominant display was enough to secure all three points. The victory takes them to four points from two matches and places them in a strong position heading into their final group-stage fixture.

USA continue winning start

Co-hosts USA strengthened their chances of reaching the knockout stage with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Australia in Group D at Seattle Stadium.

The Americans took an early lead in the 11th minute when Australian defender Cameron Burgess accidentally turned the ball into his own net. USA continued to control the match and doubled their advantage just before halftime through Alex Freeman in the 43rd minute.

Australia failed to find a way back into the contest as the hosts dominated possession and dictated the tempo throughout the game. USA enjoyed 63 percent possession compared to Australia's 37 percent and completed nearly twice as many passes.

The win marks the Americans' second consecutive victory of the tournament, leaving them on the brink of securing a place in the Round of 32.

Morocco edges Scotland to stay on track

Morocco continued their impressive World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Scotland at Boston Stadium.

The decisive moment came just two minutes into the match when Ismael Saibari found the net, giving Morocco an early lead. Scotland pushed for an equaliser but struggled to break down Morocco's disciplined defence.

Morocco controlled much of the game, enjoying 60 percent possession and completing 666 passes at an impressive 91 percent accuracy rate. The victory keeps the African side firmly on course for qualification to the knockout stage, while Scotland's hopes suffered a significant setback.

Paraguay eliminated Turkey from the tournament with a 1-0 win

Ten-man Paraguay eliminated Turkey with a courageous defensive display, securing a dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday despite having a player sent off before halftime. The match's only goal came from midfielder Matias Galarza, who struck a low shot from 25 meters just 64 seconds into the game. This goal surpassed Ismael Saibari's 71-second strike in Morocco's earlier 1-0 win over Scotland.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.