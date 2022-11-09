Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

FIFA World Cup bound referee Facundo Tello shows 10 'red cards' during Argentina cup final

The record for red cards at a World Cup match is four, during Portugal’s tempestuous 2006 clash with the Netherlands.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

FIFA World Cup bound referee Facundo Tello shows 10 'red cards' during Argentina cup final
Facundo Tello

World Cup referee Facundo Tello dished out 10 red cards in Argentina’s Champions Trophy final after Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz sparked a melee in front of the Boca Juniors fans with his match-winning goal celebration.

READ: DK or Pant? Rohit Sharma responds on key selection dilemma for India ahead of England clash

With the teams level at 1-1 in the final minutes of extra time, Alcaraz directed a header into the corner of the net to win it for Racing.

However, his extended celebration in front of the opposition's fans infuriated the Boca players, with video showing them grabbing Alcaraz by the ear and throwing a ball at him.

Tello, who will be one of the officials at the World Cup in Qatar, sent Alcaraz off and dished out five red cards to Boca players after the scuffles.

In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca players and three from Racing over the course of the match.

READ: PAK vs NZ: Shadab Khan stuns dangerman Devon Conway with spectacular direct hit, watch

Norberto Briasco had opened the scoring for Boca before Racing's Matias Rojas equalised in the first half.

With Boca down to just six players on the field, the match ended early.

The record for red cards at a World Cup match is four, during Portugal’s tempestuous 2006 clash with the Netherlands.

But even Boca Juniors can’t compete with Buenos Aires fifth-tier rivals Claypole and Victoriano Arenas, whose 2011 match saw a staggering 36 red cards issued after the game in the changing rooms following a huge on-pitch bust-up.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.