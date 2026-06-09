FIFA World Cup 2026: ZEE ramps up streaming infrastructure, secures anti-piracy shield

ZEE Entertainment has announced major technology upgrades for ZEE5 and secured legal protection against piracy, aiming to deliver seamless live coverage to millions of football fans across India.

With just three days left for the commencement of the biggest spectacle in football, the FIFA World Cup 2026, ZEE Entertainment has announced major technology upgrades for ZEE5 and secured legal protection against piracy, aiming to deliver seamless live coverage to millions of football fans across India.

As the biggest edition of the FIFA World Cup, which will feature a total of 48 teams, football fans across the nation are gearing up to watch the greatest show on earth LIVE on leading content and technology powerhouse, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ZEEL has taken robust efforts to enhance its technological prowess and ensure a full-spectrum readiness to ensure an unmatched viewing experience across its platforms. The company has strengthened its technological capabilities, enhanced platform resilience, and robust content protection measures to deliver a seamless and uninterrupted viewing experience across the linear and digital platforms - ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports.

ZEE5 scaled to handle millions of concurrent viewers

The company’s digital entertainment platform – ZEE5 has implemented extensive technology upgrades to support the unprecedented viewership expected during the tournament. The platform has been scaled to support millions of concurrent users through multiple layers of resiliency and fallback mechanisms, along with enhanced observability, to ensure high reliability.

With several technological upgrades, ZEE5 will ensure uninterrupted streaming during peak traffic moments, offering a high-quality viewing experience for users in India.

Anti-piracy shield in place before the football extravaganza begins

In a significant move to safeguard premium sports content on its platforms, the company has also secured a favourable Dynamic Injunction against online piracy from the Delhi High Court. The step empowers the company to combat unlawful streaming in real time by directing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and regulators to swiftly block mirror and proxy websites, ensuring that audiences access FIFA content through legitimate platforms.

Commenting on the technological readiness of the platforms, a company spokesperson said, “ZEE has implemented all the imperative measures to build a future-ready system that prioritises stability and speed to deliver a superior viewer experience to millions of fans. A global sporting event having the scale of FIFA World Cup 2026 requires advanced engineering and deep operational discipline. Our readiness reflects focused execution across technology, infrastructure and operations to ensure uninterrupted service even at peak concurrency. Our integrated approach across linear and digital, enables us to set new benchmarks in live sports streaming while ensuring that viewers enjoy a seamless World Cup experience.”

With the FIFA World Cup 2026, the company is setting new benchmarks for live sports broadcasting in India by combining legal safeguards with platform scalability and engineering excellence. In a short span of time, ZEE has covered significant ground in order to ensure that football fans have a robust platform to enjoy all the LIVE action and moments from the upcoming World Cup. The company's end-to-end readiness underscores its commitment to deliver a secure and immersive experience for one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events and strengthens its positioning as the trusted destination for LIVE sports across the country.

More deets about FIFA World Cup 2026

The upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup will be hosted at several venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Fans are eagerly awaiting the tournament, which will commence on June 12 with Mexico vs South Africa. A total of 104 matches will be played in this edition of the FIFA World Cup, including 72 matches in the group stage. The Final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled for July 20 at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Talking about the live broadcast of the tournament, fans can watch all matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 exclusively on ZEE's new Unite8 Sports Network, which includes Hindi and English channels such as Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.